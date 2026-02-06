default-cbs-image
Boeheim (thumb) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Boeheim signed a two-way pact with the Thunder on Friday and will be available to suit up against Houston. However, the 26-year-old guard isn't guaranteed to see the floor and is expected to see most of his playing time with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue.

