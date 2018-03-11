Anthony scored two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 104-94 win over the Spurs.

It's the second time in the last six games Anthony has scored in single digits, and he's averaging a miserable 11.8 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 three-pointers over that stretch while shooting 33.3 percent from the floor and 30.3 percent from three-point range. The 33-year-old has been a major disappointment in OKC this season, and it seems unlikely that he'll be able to flip the switch over the final weeks of the regular season, even with the Thunder fighting for a playoff spot.