Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Confirmed starter at power forward
Coach Billy Donovan confirmed Tuesday that Anthony will be the team's starting power forward, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
With the Thunder trading for small forward Paul George earlier in the offseason, Anthony was already nearly a lock to start at power forward following his acquisition from the Knicks last week. There may be a slight adjustment period, but Anthony does have some previous experience at the power forward spot and the NBA's move to positionless basketball is also a factor that should make it a relatively easy transition. While Anthony's switch to power forward shouldn't give him much issue, he is joining a roster with both Russell Westbrook and George, so there's bound to be some decline in his overall production. He should get more open looks with one of the league's best facilitators in Westbrook running the show, but he won't necessarily need to take on as big of a scoring load and should see a decline in usage, which is going to make it hard for him to match his 2016-17 averages of 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 three-pointers.
