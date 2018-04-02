Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Contributes 16 points in Sunday's victory
Anthony pitched in 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 win over the Pelicans.
Anthony wasn't at his sharpest from the field, but a 50.0 percent tally from distance certainly helped his overall cause. The veteran forward has picked it back up on the offensive end over the last two games overall thanks to improved long-distance shooting, as he drained nine of his 18 shots from behind the arc during that stretch. While he's typically the third or fourth option in the Thunder option on many nights, his occasional offensive surges and steady work on the boards has helped him to respectable averages of 16.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in his secondary role this season.
