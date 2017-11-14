Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Does non-contact work Tuesday
Anthony was a non-contact participant in Tuesday's practice and should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Anthony missed Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to a sore back, which is still giving him some discomfort Tuesday. In his absence, Russell Westbrook and Paul George assumed control of the team's offense. If Anthony is ultimately held out again Wednesday, Westbrook and George should make for enticing DFS plays.
More News
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Will not play vs. Mavs•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 28 points Thursday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Struggles with shot Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Ejected after Flagrant 2•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Double-double despite shooting woes Friday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 23 in loss•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.