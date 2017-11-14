Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Does non-contact work Tuesday

Anthony was a non-contact participant in Tuesday's practice and should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Anthony missed Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to a sore back, which is still giving him some discomfort Tuesday. In his absence, Russell Westbrook and Paul George assumed control of the team's offense. If Anthony is ultimately held out again Wednesday, Westbrook and George should make for enticing DFS plays.