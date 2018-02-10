Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Doesn't practice Saturday
Anthony (ankle) did not practice Saturday and should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Anthony missed Thursday's tilt against the Lakers due to a sprained right ankle, prompting Patrick Patterson to see 26 minutes and Jerami Grant to see 23 minutes. More word on Anthony's status for Sunday should arrive following either morning shootaround or pre-game warmups.
