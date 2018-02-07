Anthony (ankle) didn't return to Tuesday's 125-105 victory over the Warriors.

Anthony suffered a sprained right ankle early in the first half, playing just six minutes before being pulled from the contest. While it's believed to be a minor injury, the Thunder will likely have additional tests performed in the coming few days to make sure there's nothing more serious at hand. Until another update is released, Anthony should be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers. Jerami Grant (35 minutes) and Patrick Patterson (29 minutes) were the main beneficiaries Tuesday and would likely see extended run again if Anthony has to miss time.