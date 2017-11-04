Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Double-double despite shooting woes Friday

Anthony scored 10 points (3-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, three assists and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's 101-94 loss to the Celtics.

He couldn't find his shot against Boston's defense, but Anthony still found a way to contribute, leading the Thunder in boards while setting a new season high in that category. The veteran's 21.3 points per game would be his lowest mark since he was a rookie in 2004-05, but his efficiency should rise as the season progresses and he develops more chemistry with Russell Westbrook and Paul George.