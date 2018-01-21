Anthony had 29 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 148-124 victory over Cleveland.

Anthony took the honors against fellow draft-class members LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, finishing with an efficient 29 points. He has made some adjustments to his game, becoming more of a spot-up shooter, with stellar results. He has now scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games but continues to produce little else in the defensive categories. He should continue to put up solid scoring numbers now the team has found some rhythm in their offense, but won't help owners in anything but points and three-pointers.