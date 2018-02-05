Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Double-doubles in loss
Anthony recorded 10 points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and three blocks in 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 loss to the Lakers.
After a short period of resurgence, Anthony has been trending down across the previous eight games. While he has scored in double-figures in all eight of those games he is providing little else while shooting a meek 35 percent from the field. He has adopted the role of basically a spot-up shooter and while this does suit him with where he is not only in his career but within the team structures, 35 percent renders him almost useless. He will likely find his touch at some stage but chances are that in shallower leagues there are more enticing players floating around on the waiver wire.
