Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Double-doubles in Wednesday's victory

Anthony finished with 28 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 114-96 win over the Pacers.

Anthony was excellent again Wednesday, helping guide his team to a comfortable victory. He appears to have slotted into the offense seamlessly, combining well with both Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Anthony has scored at least 20 points in all four of his games, as well as contributing multiple three-pointers. A noticeable change in his game has been his energy on the defensive end. Through his four games, he is averaging 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks, up considerably from last season. While these numbers are likely to fall away, they are worth keeping an eye on for owners.