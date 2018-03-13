Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Drops 21 in Monday's win
Anthony scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 106-101 win over the Kings.
While it's good to see Anthony scoring in the 20s again, something he's done only twice in his last eight games, lighting it up against the rebuilding Kings isn't a particularly tough test. The 33-year-old is looking good from beyond the arc, though, shooting 44.4 percent (12-for-27) from three-point range over the last four contests, and the Thunder will need Melo to stay hot as they jockey for playoff seeding in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.
