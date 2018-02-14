Anthony scored 24 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Cavaliers.

After missing two games with an ankle sprain, Anthony returned to action with his best scoring total since Jan. 20. The 33-year-old had been in a bit of a shooting slump, and while OKC's depth won't allow him to be the consistent 20-point threat he was in New York, Anthony's capable of much better than the 14.0 points he was averaging through his last eight games prior to getting hurt.