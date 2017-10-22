Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Drops game-high 26 in Saturday's loss

Anthony scored 26 points (12-26 FG, 2-8 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 loss to the Jazz.

He and Paul George were the only two Thunder players to eventually solve the Jazz defense and crack double digits in scoring -- yes, including Russell Westbrook -- but the duo's efforts came too little, too late. Anthony has now dropped at least 20 points in each of his first two games with OKC, and there's little reason to think he'll slow down Sunday at home against the T-wolves.