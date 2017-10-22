Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Drops game-high 26 in Saturday's loss
Anthony scored 26 points (12-26 FG, 2-8 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 loss to the Jazz.
He and Paul George were the only two Thunder players to eventually solve the Jazz defense and crack double digits in scoring -- yes, including Russell Westbrook -- but the duo's efforts came too little, too late. Anthony has now dropped at least 20 points in each of his first two games with OKC, and there's little reason to think he'll slow down Sunday at home against the T-wolves.
More News
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 22 points Thursday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Pours in 16 in preseason finale•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 19 points on 19 field goal attempts•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 19 points in 20 minutes Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Confirmed starter at power forward•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Traded to Oklahoma City•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....