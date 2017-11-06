Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Ejected after Flagrant 2
Anthony was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected from Sunday's game against the Blazers, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Anthony collided with Jusuf Nurkic on a drive to the basket and was assessed a controversial Flagrant 2 for allegedly using his elbow to initiate contact. It seems rather likely that Anthony could have the foul downgraded or rescinded altogether by the league office Monday, but he'll finish Sunday's game with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes.
