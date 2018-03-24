Anthony had only six points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 105-99 victory over Miami.

Anthony continues his fantasy farewell tour, disappointing in Friday's victory. His value was expected to take a hit when he joined his new team, but even this has been surprising. Outside of scoring and three-pointers, he offers basically nothing and his place on standard league rosters seems to have come and gone for now.