Anthony (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

After being a limited participant in morning shootaround, the Thunder will wait until closer to tip-off Thursday before deciding on Anthony's game status. Should Anthony be forced to miss the matchup with Los Angeles, both Jerami Grant and Patrick Patterson would be in line to see additional minutes at power forward, with Grant likely getting the start.