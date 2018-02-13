Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Game-time call Tuesday
Anthony (ankle) participated in shootaround but will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
With Anthony going through the non-contact portions of Monday's practice and shootaround Tuesday morning, he looks to at least be trending in the right direction heading into the team's showdown with the Cavaliers. However, he'll need to be evaluated once more as he attempts to go through pregame warmups Tuesday night, and an update on his status is expected to come 90 minutes before tip-off.
