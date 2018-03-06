Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Good to go Tuesday
Anthony will be back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.
The Thunder opted to give Anthony the night off for rest Saturday, but as expected, it will be just a one-game layoff and he's back in the lineup Tuesday. Look for Anthony to take on his typical workload and he'll look to get back on track after dealing with some struggles over the last few weeks. With Anthony back in the lineup, both Patrick Patterson and Jerami Grant will likely see there minutes take a hit.
More News
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Will be rested Saturday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 14 in Friday's win•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Produces empty line in victory•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 14 points in loss to Warriors•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Drops 24 in Tuesday's return•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Will play, start Tuesday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...