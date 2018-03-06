Anthony will be back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.

The Thunder opted to give Anthony the night off for rest Saturday, but as expected, it will be just a one-game layoff and he's back in the lineup Tuesday. Look for Anthony to take on his typical workload and he'll look to get back on track after dealing with some struggles over the last few weeks. With Anthony back in the lineup, both Patrick Patterson and Jerami Grant will likely see there minutes take a hit.