Anthony tallied 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Thursday's 127-124 loss to the Nuggets.

At certain points this season, Anthony appears to be wading through molasses while the rest of the team runs at full speed. The 13-year vet showed that sluggishness again on Thursday as he did little to contribute when given the opportunity. Instead, Paul George and Russell Westbrook moved forward without really involving Anthony in the offensive attack. This will have to change if the Thunder expect to get anywhere in the playoffs. All three of their stars need to excel, and Anthony has been on the short end of the bargain for most of the season.