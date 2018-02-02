Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Has below-average night in loss
Anthony tallied 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Thursday's 127-124 loss to the Nuggets.
At certain points this season, Anthony appears to be wading through molasses while the rest of the team runs at full speed. The 13-year vet showed that sluggishness again on Thursday as he did little to contribute when given the opportunity. Instead, Paul George and Russell Westbrook moved forward without really involving Anthony in the offensive attack. This will have to change if the Thunder expect to get anywhere in the playoffs. All three of their stars need to excel, and Anthony has been on the short end of the bargain for most of the season.
More News
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Shooting woes continue Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Posts 16 points Sunday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Reaches 25,000 point milestone Saturday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Double-doubles in easy victory•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Leads all scorers in win over Lakers•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 15 points Wednesday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...