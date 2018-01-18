Anthony scored 27 points (10-15 FT, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-90 win over the Lakers.

Anthony's minutes were suppressed a bit by the blowout nature of the game, but he still managed his second-highest scoring total of the season thanks to an efficient night at the offensive end. He drained four treys for the second straight game but he contributed minimally in other areas -- a trend that has become increasingly common as he continues to assimilate into his new team. Despite this solid showing, Anthony is still averaging career lows in scoring, rebounding, assists and minutes played.