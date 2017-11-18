Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Leads team with 20 points in win

Anthony posted 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Friday's 104-101 loss to the Spurs.

the Thunder blew another big lead Friday as Oklahoma City's big three all had decent outings, with Anthony coming out on top this time around. It seems the former Knick is showing no ill effects from the injury that kept him out of action earlier in the week. While Anthony, Paul George and Russel Westbrook all are good fantasy plays, it's getting increasingly difficult to decipher which player is the best play on any given night, which only underlines the Thunder's inconsistency from a fantasy perspective.