Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Leads team with 20 points in win
Anthony posted 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Friday's 104-101 loss to the Spurs.
the Thunder blew another big lead Friday as Oklahoma City's big three all had decent outings, with Anthony coming out on top this time around. It seems the former Knick is showing no ill effects from the injury that kept him out of action earlier in the week. While Anthony, Paul George and Russel Westbrook all are good fantasy plays, it's getting increasingly difficult to decipher which player is the best play on any given night, which only underlines the Thunder's inconsistency from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Returns from injury to score 18 in win•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Will play vs. Bulls•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Does non-contact work Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Will not play vs. Mavs•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 28 points Thursday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Struggles with shot Tuesday•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...