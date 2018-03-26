Anthony mustered only six points (3-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes in Sunday's 108-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Anthony's second consecutive six-point effort included another sub-30-percent effort from the field, as well as a second straight blanking from three-point range. The 33-year-old has partly made for his shortfall with some solid rebounding, but he's become much more of a wild card in the area of scoring than at any other point in his storied career. Factoring in Sunday's line, he's now put up single-digit point totals in four of the last eight contests.