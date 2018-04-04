Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Misfires in loss Monday
Anthony finished with 12 points (4-16 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in Monday's 111-107 loss to Golden State.
Anthony was terrible Monday missing all nine of his three-point attempts on his way to 12 points and eight rebounds. He continues to have a negative impact on field-goal percentage while offering very little outside of some threes and rebounds. He remains owned in a lot of leagues, however, owners who are fighting for a championship could possibly do better if they look hard enough.
More News
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Contributes 16 points in Sunday's victory•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Miserable night from field Sunday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Fades into irrelevance•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Produces middling effort versus Celtics•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 21 points in 29 minutes•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Drops 21 in Monday's win•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...