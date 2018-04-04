Anthony finished with 12 points (4-16 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's 111-107 loss to Golden State.

Anthony was terrible Tuesday missing all nine of his three-point attempts on his way to 12 points and eight rebounds. He continues to have a negative impact on field-goal percentage while offering very little outside of some threes and rebounds. He remains owned in a lot of leagues, however, owners who are fighting for a championship could possibly do better if they look hard enough.