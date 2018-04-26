Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Non-factor in Game 5 win
Anthony supplied seven points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes during Oklahoma City's 107-99 win over the Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Anthony's stat line exemplifies the relatively meager impact he had on the game, and the Thunder notably mounted a 35-point surge with him off the floor during an extended stretch in the third quarter. Anthony's scoring total was his lowest of the series, as were his shot attempts. He'll look to bounce back in Friday's Game 6, but given the success teammates Russell Westbrook and Paul George had while taking the full reins of the offense Wednesday, Anthony may be hard-pressed to play anything more than a strictly complementary role.
