Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Not listed on injury report
Anthony (ankle) is not listed on the Thunder's injury report heading into Thursday's game against the Lakers, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
While Anthony isn't on the report, we'll still keep an eye on his status after he departed Tuesday's game against the Warriors in the first half with a sprained ankle. The Thunder did not practice Wednesday, so it's still rather unclear if Anthony is bothered by the injury. Keep an eye out for a more definitive update at shootaround Thursday.
More News
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Doesn't return following sprained ankle•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Exits game with sprained ankle•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Has below-average night in loss•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Shooting woes continue Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Posts 16 points Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...