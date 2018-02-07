Anthony (ankle) is not listed on the Thunder's injury report heading into Thursday's game against the Lakers, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

While Anthony isn't on the report, we'll still keep an eye on his status after he departed Tuesday's game against the Warriors in the first half with a sprained ankle. The Thunder did not practice Wednesday, so it's still rather unclear if Anthony is bothered by the injury. Keep an eye out for a more definitive update at shootaround Thursday.