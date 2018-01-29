Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Posts 16 points Sunday
Anthony scored 16 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-112 victory over the 76ers.
Anthony was not great Sunday night, but the beauty of the Thunder roster is that they don't need Anthony to carry the load each night. The team deploys a solid starting four that matches up with the best rosters in the NBA, and when Anthony does have his hot stroke working on a given night, it makes the team that much more deadly.
