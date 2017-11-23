Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Posts 22 points in double-digit win

Anthony registered 22 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 108-91 win over the Warriors.

Anthony continues to serve as an ideal complement to fellow stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George, with Wednesday's tally pushing his November scoring average to 18.0 across nine contests. However, he's actually accomplished the figure while scuffling with his shot, as the 33-year-old only has an underwhelming 38.8 percent success rate from the field during the current month. Anthony's shot attempts per game (16.6) are understandably down from his Knicks heyday, but he remains a valuable source of scoring and rebounding in all fantasy formats.