Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Pours in 14 points during Game 3 loss
Anthony supplied 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes during Oklahoma City's 115-102 loss to the Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Anthony got off to a fast start and enjoyed a stellar shooting night overall, but his overall usage was down over the first two games. The 33-year-old had shot under 40.0 percent over that pair of contests, however, so his accuracy Saturday was a welcome sight. Anthony has been steady in his output over the first three games, but he may need to take matters up a notch in Monday's Game 4 to enable the Thunder to even the series at 2-2.
