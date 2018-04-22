Anthony supplied 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes during Oklahoma City's 115-102 loss to the Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Anthony got off to a fast start and enjoyed a stellar shooting night overall, but his overall usage was down over the first two games. The 33-year-old had shot under 40.0 percent over that pair of contests, however, so his accuracy Saturday was a welcome sight. Anthony has been steady in his output over the first three games, but he may need to take matters up a notch in Monday's Game 4 to enable the Thunder to even the series at 2-2.