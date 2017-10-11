Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Pours in 16 in preseason finale
Anthony managed 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes in Tuesday's 96-86 preseason win over the Nuggets.
Anthony squeezed plenty of production into a preseason-low amount of playing time, draining multiple threes for the second straight game in the process. He's been solid on the boards over the last three exhibitions as well, hauling in no less than six rebounds and topping out at Tuesday's nine. The 33-year-old appears to be meshing very well with fellow All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George and will be a focal point when the Thunder opens the regular season against his old Knicks squad on Oct. 19.
More News
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 19 points on 19 field goal attempts•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 19 points in 20 minutes Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Confirmed starter at power forward•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Traded to Oklahoma City•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Future not seen in New York•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...