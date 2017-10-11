Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Pours in 16 in preseason finale

Anthony managed 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes in Tuesday's 96-86 preseason win over the Nuggets.

Anthony squeezed plenty of production into a preseason-low amount of playing time, draining multiple threes for the second straight game in the process. He's been solid on the boards over the last three exhibitions as well, hauling in no less than six rebounds and topping out at Tuesday's nine. The 33-year-old appears to be meshing very well with fellow All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George and will be a focal point when the Thunder opens the regular season against his old Knicks squad on Oct. 19.