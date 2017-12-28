Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Pours in 18 in complementary role

Anthony contributed 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Raptors.

With Paul George and Russell Westbrook combining for 32 shot attempts and 63 points, Anthony played more of a complementary role alongside his prolific teammates. Such has been the case on many occasions this season, but with the Thunder starting to pick up significant momentum after an inconsistent start, there's no reason to change up the formula. Even with the drop in usage, Anthony is still averaging a solid 17.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists on the season. Therefore, fantasy owners who'd tempered their expectations accordingly regarding the inevitable reduction in his offensive role upon joining Westbrook and George have to be satisfied with his overall production.