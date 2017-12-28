Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Pours in 18 in complementary role
Anthony contributed 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Raptors.
With Paul George and Russell Westbrook combining for 32 shot attempts and 63 points, Anthony played more of a complementary role alongside his prolific teammates. Such has been the case on many occasions this season, but with the Thunder starting to pick up significant momentum after an inconsistent start, there's no reason to change up the formula. Even with the drop in usage, Anthony is still averaging a solid 17.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists on the season. Therefore, fantasy owners who'd tempered their expectations accordingly regarding the inevitable reduction in his offensive role upon joining Westbrook and George have to be satisfied with his overall production.
More News
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 20 in Christmas Day win•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 24 points Friday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Puts up 21 points in victory•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Struggles with shot, scores 14 points•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 20 points Friday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Posts 22 points in double-digit win•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...