Anthony posted 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks across 37 minutes in Sunday's 116-108 victory over the Jazz.

Anthony served his role Sunday night for the Thunder, making shots when left open and working the ball around to Paul George and Russell Westbrook when one of them caught the hot hand. Anthony struggled from three, but that should only improve as the series goes on and he gets more comfortable working with the other two scorers in the postseason.