Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Produces empty line in victory
Anthony had 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and six rebounds in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 101-100 victory over the Mavericks.
Anthony was terrible Wednesday, recording his second consecutive sub-par outing. He has been a disappointment this season, especially over the last month. Over his past 10 games, he has a combined five assists, four steals and six blocks, leaving him as the 221st ranked player in standard leagues. The scoring comes and goes depending basically on the mood of Russell Westbrook and Anthony is no longer a must-own player in any formats.
