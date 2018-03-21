Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Produces middling effort versus Celtics
Anthony produced 13 points (5-13 FT, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 100-99 loss to the Celtics.
Anthony received a hefty workload once again, but a substandard night from the floor saw him finish fourth in the team in scoring. His season has been disappointing as a whole, but especially so of late, with averages of 12.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game on 41 percent shooting over the last three. That said, Anthony will continue to log heavy minutes and is still capable or producing on the occasion when his number is called.
