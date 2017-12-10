Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Puts up 21 points in victory
Anthony tallied 21 points (7-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Saturday's 102-101 OT win against the Grizzlies.
Anthony needed to step up with Paul George (calf) still sidelined, and he put up a nice balanced stat line for fantasy owners with two steals and two blocks on top of his usual production. The seven0year veteran continues to be a great option at power forward for seasonal owners and DFS players looking for value.
