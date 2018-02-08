Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Questionable Thursday vs. Lakers
Anthony (ankle) is now listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Anthony was originally left off the injury report despite leaving Tuesday's game against the Warriors with a sprained ankle, but has since been re-added. Along with Anthony, Russell Westbrook (ankle) is also questionable, which could leave the Thunder without a pair of their top play makers. At power forward specifically, both Patrick Patterson and Jerami Grant would benefit with an absence from Anthony, though we may not know Anthony's status until after morning shootaround.
