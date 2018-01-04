Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Racks up 21 points in win

Anthony went for 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 133-96 win over the Lakers.

It was the 15-year veteran's second straight 21-point effort, and his third game over the last five with better than 50.0 percent shooting. A key to Anthony's recent success has been his marksmanship from long distance, as factoring in Wednesday's production, he's shot 58.3 percent (7-for-12) from behind the arc over the last pair of contests. Anthony has seen his scoring take an occasional dip while sharing the floor with Russell Westbrook and Paul George, but he'll be able to garner more consistency if he's able to continue improving on a 41.7 percent success rate from the floor that ranks as the lowest of his career.