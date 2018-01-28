Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Reaches 25,000 point milestone Saturday
Anthony tallied 21 points (8-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist across 35 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 victory over the Pistons.
Although it was not Melo's most efficient outing on the year, Anthony became the 25th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 points in his career. Anthony's ability to create for himself is a skill few players possess, and he shows no signs of slowing down his scoring totals even with that elite milestone reached.
