Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Reduced role again in Game 6 loss
Anthony supplied seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 26 minutes during Oklahoma City's 96-91 loss to the Jazz in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Anthony struggled to generate any meaningful production for the second straight came, leading to his second consecutive seven-point effort. The 33-year-old put up single-digit attempts over the last two games of the series while spending extended stretches on the bench, as Jerami Grant saw additional opportunity in both games. Anthony finishes the series with averages of 11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 32.2 minutes and heads into the offseason with a bit of uncertainty about his future after a serviceable first season in Oklahoma City.
