Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Returns from injury to score 18 in win
Anthony recorded 18 points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3 Pt, 11-12 FT) and 11 rebounds across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 92-79 win against the Bulls.
Anthony recorded his first double-double of the season Wednesday after missing the November 12th matchup against the Mavericks. Now that he is back on the court he should return to fantasy relevance on DFS slates where the Thunder is active, although he is still easily the third scoring option behind Russell Westbrook and Paul George.
