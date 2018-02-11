Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Ruled out Sunday
Anthony (ankle) has been ruled out Sunday against the Grizzlies, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
With Anthony out, expect Patrick Patterson to log a second-straight start at power forward after recording four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes against the Lakers on Thursday. In addition, Jerami Grant should see an uptick in minutes. Anthony will be joined by Russell Westbrook on the bench, which leaves Paul George -- who registered 29 points (11-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes on Thursday -- to lead the offensive attack against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Questionable Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Not listed on injury report•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Doesn't return following sprained ankle•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...