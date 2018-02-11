Anthony (ankle) has been ruled out Sunday against the Grizzlies, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

With Anthony out, expect Patrick Patterson to log a second-straight start at power forward after recording four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes against the Lakers on Thursday. In addition, Jerami Grant should see an uptick in minutes. Anthony will be joined by Russell Westbrook on the bench, which leaves Paul George -- who registered 29 points (11-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes on Thursday -- to lead the offensive attack against the Grizzlies.