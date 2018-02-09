Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Ruled out Thursday
Anthony (ankle) is out for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Anthony was a limited participant in Thursday's morning shootaround, making him a game-time call before ultimately being ruled out. With him out of the picture, Jerami Grant and Patrick Patterson figure to see expanded roles at power forward.
