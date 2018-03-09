Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 11 points in win
Anthony scored 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3PT, 0-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 115-87 win against Phoenix.
Despite sinking 3-of-7 three pointers, it only led to 11 points for Anthony on Thursday. Aside from this 23 points game on Tuesday, the forward has been quiet on offense as of late. In his last six games, he has averaged 13.8 points on 35.4 percent from the field. At this late stage of the regular season, the Oklahoma City big three is still not clicking on all cylinders. For Anthony, he has not adjusted to not being the leader of the offense since joining the Thunder. As a result, he is averaging career lows as a scorer in many categories.
