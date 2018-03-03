Anthony scored 14 points (6-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 124-116 win over the Suns.

The Thunder's Big Three has become more of a Big Two-and-a-Half lately. While Russell Westbrook and Paul George are producing as expected, Anthony has only scored 20 or more points twice since the beginning of February, averaging a modest 13.5 points, 6.0 boards and 1.8 three-pointers over his last 11 games. If OKC is going to make any noise in the playoffs, they'll need the 33-year-old to start finding his rhythm as a scorer.