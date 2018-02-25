Anthony scored 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in addition to five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-80 loss to the Warriors.

Anthony struggled with his shot in this one, but he wasn't alone, as he and the other members of the team's big three combining to go 11-for-46 from the floor. He clearly let his frustration get the best of him on a couple of occasions, getting into verbal and physical altercations with multiple Warriors players. Anthony had a strong game coming out of the All-Star break and will look to bounce back Monday against the Magic.