Anthony scored 15 points (5-19 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with one rebound across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 104-88 loss to Minnesota.

Performing in the shadow of Russell Westbrook cannot be easy for a player of Anthony's caliber. On a night when Westbrook dominated the offense with points and shots, the forward finished second in scoring for Oklahoma City on a less than efficient 26.3 percent shooting from the floor. It remains to be seen how the offensive dynamic will continue to shift as Westbrook is taking off offensively as of late. Anthony and Paul George may be scraping by with decent scoring nights while Westbrook takes over the Oklahoma City attack.