Anthony scored 17 points (6-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 loss to the Jazz.

Anthony struggled from the floor and even more so from beyond the arc, missing seven times from three-point range. He picked up the slack on the boards as Steven Adams struggled, but he contributed little else at either end of the court. Anthony's struggles from the regular season have carried over into the playoffs, where he's averaging 16 points per game on 35 percent shooting from the floor and 25 percent from deep.