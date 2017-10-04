Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 19 points in 20 minutes Tuesday
Anthony accumulated 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 loss to the Rockets.
Carmelo looked to be well-adjusted to his new home Tuesday, firing off 13 shots in 20 minutes en route to 19 points. That said, it's hard to extrapolate too much from the performance considering Russell Westbrook (knee) sat out the event.
