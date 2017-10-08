Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 19 points on 19 field goal attempts

Anthony contributed 19 points (6-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during an 86-85 win over the Melbourne United on Sunday.

Anthony had a good rhythm from behind the three-point line but went just 2-of-11 from two-point range during Sunday's win. He had been shooting the ball pretty well during the team's first two outings, so he probably just had an off game. Anthony is averaging 2.7 made three-pointers per game so far during the preseason.